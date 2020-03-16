Your guy for exploring new homes for sale in Frisco

KB Home has always been building new homes in Frisco. They love our place.

Visit their Frisco, Texas page for more details, virtual tour, interactive floor plans and more: New Homes in Frisco, TX by KB Home

  • Their community has close proximity to Legacy Business Park, home to major corporations like HP®, Frito-Lay®, Pizza Hut® and JCPenney®.
  • Easy access to Hwy. 121 and Dallas North Tollway.
  • Priced from $438,990
  • Move-in ready homes available

Wanna know more about KB Home in Frisco? DM me to know more details.
 
