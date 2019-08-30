Wahlburgers opening in Frisco

Happy Acres said: I wish my last name was Wahlburger so I could open up a burger joint in Frisco. Giggle.



Has anyone eaten there? How's it taste? I imagine it's pricey being a Wahlburger and in the Star district area.



And who is Scott Ellis? I can't figure this guy out.

I've eaten at Wahlburgers many times and the food has always been hot and fresh and good. I always try to make it a point to eat there when I go back home to Boston to visit family. I don't see the prices being any higher than most other restaurants at their level. I am super excited that this is opening just up the road from me. Guess it helps that I am a big fan Mark and Donnie Wahlberg.I will be there for the opening for sure!