Wahlburgers opening in Frisco

Happy Acres
Member
I wish my last name was Wahlburger so I could open up a burger joint in Frisco. Giggle.
Has anyone eaten there? How's it taste? I imagine it's pricey being a Wahlburger and in the Star district area.
And who is Scott Ellis? I can't figure this guy out.
https://communityimpact.com/local-n...xas-location-at-the-star-in-frisco-this-fall/
Has anyone eaten there? How's it taste? I imagine it's pricey being a Wahlburger and in the Star district area.
And who is Scott Ellis? I can't figure this guy out.
https://communityimpact.com/local-n...xas-location-at-the-star-in-frisco-this-fall/