The Trails HOA Meeting & New Residents' FB Page

The next meeting of The Trails HOA Board is this Tuesday, December 17th at 6:30 PM at Rudy's BBQ on Dallas Parkway. If you are a Trails homeowner, we hope you will attend and get engaged with the neighborhood. We NEED your voice!
Along those lines, Trails Residents have set up a Facebook page and a Twitter account to use as forums for the discussion of various issues and possible solutions. More discourse and neighbor engagement is needed, as we all work together to make our neighborhood the BEST in Frisco!
Below are the links to the Facebook and Twitter pages:
We look forward to sharing thoughts and ideas - AND to seeing you next week at the December meeting!