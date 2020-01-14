Looking for an Entry-level paralegal/admin assistant position in Frisco area law firm.

Hello everyone,



After many years I have decided to get back into the area of paralegal which I went to school for but because of other family obligations and issues then never had the chance to get experience. Now I have the opportunity to get back to the law field. So if anyone knows of any job openings for entry-level paralegals specifical in the Frisco area where I can gain experience to eventually one day work my way to Senior Paralegal; I'd appreciate it if you'd let me know.



Thank you,



Shanna