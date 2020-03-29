Corona Virus Update. Covid-19 Proof.

Its quiet here considering people are staying home and avoiding crowds... right? Texas is about to get hit hard with this virus, Denton and Collin county have over 300 verified infections combined and that means at least 1500 others are walking around and don't know that they have it...yet. As I'm writing this over 25,000 people have been tested and there are 2,640 confirmed coronavirus cases, and 37 deaths in Texas. Last Sunday we had 33,000 cases nationally and today its over 108,000 in the US.



We have good reason to keep this virus out of our home. So we have prepared our home with gloves, masks, disinfectant wipes, and of course enough food to last us and keep down trips to the store. We had an overseas trip planned for April 15th so I started looking for masks over 3 weeks ago when we thought we would still be going on our trip and toilet paper was no big deal.



Covid-19 can live for 24 hours on cardboard, 72 hours on counter tops, glass, stainless steel, and plastic.



Just a reminder if you order things to be delivered, like from Amazon, the virus can stick to anything. We handle Amazon boxes in the garage, we use disinfectant wipes on the package contents and wash our hands. We shop with disposable vinyl kitchen gloves, and as much as we like fresh veggies, if your going to eat them raw or juiced, get the ones in a package. Really wash fruits well. A friend of mine in Oregon picked up the virus visiting Portland, so he thinks, and he believes it may have been in the air someplace or on a delivery that he picked up from Seattle. He is 40 and was seriously sick, but he didn't go to a hospital and is starting to recover. So, don't go out unless you have to especially if you are old like me or have high blood pressure, asthma or diabetes.



I'm betting the national numbers will not begin to decline until June or July. Stay safe, this too shall pass.